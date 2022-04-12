Hungary hands over a training camp to the Ministry of Peshmerga

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Hungarian army on Monday handed over a training camp to the Ministry of Peshmerga, the ministry said in a Facebook post.

The Hungarian Deputy Consul General Miklos Szabo, the Deputy Director of the General Directorate of Military Training Brig. Gen. Haris Habib and the Hungarian military training staff official Colonel Virakush Chandor attended the handover ceremony.

Read More: Delegation from Hungary reaffirms Budapest's support for Peshmerga

The Hungarians handed over the training camp to the Peshmerga Ministry's Military Training Directorate.

The camp was located at the Duhok Infantry Training Centre and was run by Hungarian military advisers who trained the Peshmerga.

Hungary is one of the members of the US-led coalition in the campaign against ISIS that has provided military support to the Kurdistan Region over the past few years.