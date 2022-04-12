Security

Hungary hands over a training camp to the Ministry of Peshmerga

author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Hungary handed over a training camp in Duhok to the Ministry of Peshmerga (Photo: Ministry of Peshmerga)
Kurdistan Hungary Hungary in Kurdistan Region Ministry of Peshmerga Duhok Infantry Training Centre US-led Coalition

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Hungarian army on Monday handed over a training camp to the Ministry of Peshmerga, the ministry said in a Facebook post.

The Hungarian Deputy Consul General Miklos Szabo, the Deputy Director of the General Directorate of Military Training Brig. Gen. Haris Habib and the Hungarian military training staff official Colonel Virakush Chandor attended the handover ceremony. 

The Hungarians handed over the training camp to the Peshmerga Ministry's Military Training Directorate.

The camp was located at the Duhok Infantry Training Centre and was run by Hungarian military advisers who trained the Peshmerga.

Hungary is one of the members of the US-led coalition in the campaign against ISIS that has provided military support to the Kurdistan Region over the past few years. 

