Security

Minister of Peshmerga thanks Hungary for support

"The Minister of Peshmerga thanked Hungary as a country for receiving and treating the wounded Peshmerga."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
The Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga Minister Shorish thanked Hungary for its support on Sunday, Apr. 17, 2022 (Photo: Ministry of Peshmerga/Facebook)
Kurdistan Ministry of Peshmerga Hungary

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga Minister Shorish Ismail met Colonel Veragos, Hungary's senior military adviser in the region, and Peter Lushtak, head of the Hungarian Consulate's military relations office, on Sunday and thanked Hungary for their support.

During the meeting, the two sides "discussed the development of Peshmerga and the common relations between the two sides," the Ministry of Peshmerga (MOP) said in a Facebook post. "The Minister of Peshmerga thanked Hungary as a country for receiving and treating the wounded Peshmerga in their country's hospitals." 

"It is worth mentioning that Hungary has played an important and effective role in the international coalition against ISIS in improving the military capability of the Peshmerga forces through training and courses," it added.

Moreover, on April 11, the MOP said that the Hungarian army handed over a training camp.

The camp, located at the Duhok Infantry Training Centre, was run by Hungarian military advisers who trained Peshmerga.

Hungary is one of the members of the US-led coalition in the campaign against ISIS that has provided military support to the Kurdistan Region over the past few years. 

