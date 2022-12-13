KRG’s top delegation discuss Erbil-Baghdad relations with Iraqi President

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid on Tuesday received Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) top delegation, according to a statement.

During the meeting, both officials, “discussed the negotiations that took place in Baghdad over the past days aimed at reaching an agreement between the KRG and the Iraqi federal government regarding the Kurdistan Region’s fixed share of the 2023 budget bill and other pending issues,” according to a statement from the KRG.

“President Rashid stressed adhering to the constitution as the basis for reaching an agreement that is in the interest of the Iraqi people and the Kurdistan Region,” the statement added.

KRG’s delegation expressed their gratitude to the Iraqi President for his “continued support and efforts” to resolve lingering issues between KRG and the federal government.

Read More: KRG delegation visits Iraqi Economic Ministerial Council in Baghdad

On December 12, the delegation met with the Iraqi Economic Ministerial Council to discuss outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad.

The Iraqi Council of Ministers on Tuesday approved to send 200 billion dinars to the Kurdistan Region for the salaries for KRG employees for the months of November and December 2022.