KRG delegation visits Iraqi Economic Ministerial Council in Baghdad

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A delegation of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Monday met with the Iraqi Economic Ministerial Council in Baghdad to discuss Erbil-Baghdad relations.

The KRG delegation delivered the KRG’s thoughts on the 2023 budget bill and emphasized the significance of the constitution as well as the new Iraqi government’s agenda to be the basis for an agreement on the issue, the KRG said in a press statement.

Moreover, the Economic Ministerial Council highlighted the principles of the federal system to strengthen ties with the KRG’s counterpart ministries.

The KRG delegation included KRG Spokesperson Jotiar Adil, the President of the Diwan of Council of Ministers, Omed Sabah, alongside other ministers and officials.