Iraqi government approves of sending 200 billion dinars to Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Council of Ministers on Tuesday approved to send of 200 billion dinars to the Kurdistan Region for the months of November and December 2022.

After PM Barzani's negotiations with Iraqi Premier Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, the Iraqi Prime Minister approved sending 200 billion dinars to the Kurdistan Region.

An informed source from the Iraqi Council of Ministers told Kurdistan 24 that in the official meeting of the Iraqi Council of Ministers, Fuad Hussein, the Iraqi Foreign Minister, proposed that the 200 billion dinars be spent for November and December.

The source said that out of 23 ministers in the Sudani’s cabinet, only two ministers did not vote in favor of sending 200 billion dinars to the Kurdistan Region.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) delegation has been in Baghdad for two days to held meetings with the Iraqi Ministry of Oil and Finance in order to resolve the budget and oil issues.