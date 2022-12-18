Politics

President Masoud Barzani receives the outgoing Consul General of China to Erbil

Ni Ruchi congratulated President Barzani on the successful KDP 14th congress.
President Masoud Barzani (right) during his meeting with Ni Ruchi, the outgoing Consul General of China to Erbil, Dec. 18, 2022. (Photo: Barzani Headquarters)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Masoud Barzani, the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on Sunday received Ni Ruchi, the outgoing Consul General of China to Erbil, according to a statement.

Ni Ruchi congratulated President Barzani on the successful KDP 14th congress and highlighted the friendly relations between General Mustafa Barzani and the founder of the People's Republic of China, Mao Zedong. 

Addressing the investments and initiatives of Chinese investors in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, Ruchi briefed Barzani about the opening of the Kurdish Language Department at Peking University, the statement added.

President Barzani thanked Ruchi for his efforts to improve relations between China and the Kurdistan Region during the past years. 

Moreover, Barzani expressed his gratitude for the opening of the Kurdish Language Department at Peking University, according to the statement.

