KRG strongly condemns attack on Kurdish diaspora in Paris

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Friday strongly condemned “the attack on the Kurdish diaspora in Paris.”

The KRG also extended their “condolences to the families of the victims., also wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. We call on the Kurdish diaspora to keep their calm.”

“We have full confidence in the institutions of the French government and the country’s judicial system to take the necessary measures to protect Kurds living in France as well as hold the attacker and criminals accountable,” the KRG statement added.

Three people were killed on Friday, after a gunman attacked a group of people at a Kurdish center in the French capital of Paris.

Some clashes erupted between Kurdish protestors and the French police after the attack in central Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron denounced the attack in strong terms, reported AFP.

"The Kurds in France have been the target of an odious attack in the heart of Paris," he wrote on Twitter.

"Thoughts for the people who are fighting for their lives, their families and their loved ones. Thanks to the security forces for their courage..."