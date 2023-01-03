Security

Coalition and SDF arrest ex-ISIS leader in Deir ez-Zor

SDF forces, with the support of Coalition helicopters, raided the man’s house in Al-Basirah city, east of Deir ez-Zor. 
Elite Anti-Terror Forces (HAT) of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). (Photo: SDF)
Elite Anti-Terror Forces (HAT) of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). (Photo: SDF)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Monday evening arrested Hafiz Al-Khabeel, a former ISIS leader and a relative of Ahmed Al-Khabeel, commander of SDF’s Deir ez-Zor Military Council, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Tuesday.

Although the SDF and coalition forces announced the territorial defeat of ISIS in Syria in March 2019, ISIS sleeper cells continue to pose a threat, especially in Deir ez-Zor.

The SDF also recently launched Operation Al-Jazeera Thunderbolt on Dec. 29 in the Hasakah province, arresting dozens of ISIS suspects.

 

