SDF continues to hunt ISIS cells in Hasakah province

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The media center of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said in a statement on Monday that it continues to hunt ISIS cells in the Hasakah province, including al-Hol, Tal Brak, and Tal Hamis as part of Operation Al-Jazeera Thunderbolt.

“Yesterday in the villages of Samihan Gharbi and Ittah, west of the Tal Brak countryside, SDF forces arrested three suspected logistical suppliers of ISIS cells. The competent agencies began an initial investigation into their identities,” the SDF said.

Moreover, the SDF arrested 11 terrorist suspects in al-Hol town, including those involved in smuggling ISIS families from the al-Hol camp and providing them with logistical support.

Operation Al-Jazeera Thunderbolt was launched on Dec. 29 by the SDF and the US-led coalition to destroy ISIS cells in the southern countryside of Qamishlo city and the al-Hasaka eastern countryside.

The SDF noted the numerous attacks in these areas “over the past period, targeting security forces, tribal elders and civil employees.”

Although the SDF and the coalition forces announced the territorial defeat of ISIS in Syria in March 2019, ISIS continues to pose a security risk in northeastern Syria.

The SDF temporarily halted its operations against ISIS in November due to Turkish bombings in the area, but resumed operations alongside the US-led coalition in December.