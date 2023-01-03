Oman to open a consulate in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the Republic of Iraq, Hamed Ahmed Eidroos, on Tuesday told Kurdistan 24 that his country intends to open a consulate in Erbil.

Eidroos said that the opening of a consulate in the Kurdistan Region "is under study" and noted that the economic and trade relations between Oman and the Kurdistan Region are "ongoing."

The Kurdistan Region hosts more than 40 diplomatic missions, including Arab consulates, and has many representations in various countries of the world.

Last October, the Federal Council of Ministers granted Qatar the right to open its consulate in Erbil. The decision was welcomed by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The Kurdistan Region maintains good relations with Arab countries, and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has previously visited a number of Gulf countries to encourage trade and investment in the Kurdistan region.