Tottenham's set-piece woes continue as Chelsea secure crucial victory

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Tottenham Hotspur's struggles persisted as they suffered a third consecutive defeat, falling to Chelsea in a match marred by defensive lapses and missed opportunities.

Despite manager Ange Postecoglou's assurances of improvement in defending set pieces, Tottenham's vulnerability was once again exposed as they conceded two goals from dead-ball situations.

Chelsea capitalized on their defensive frailties to secure a vital victory, reigniting their hopes of a Europa League finish.

Chelsea's dominance was evident from the outset, with Tottenham's lackluster performance leaving Postecoglou visibly frustrated on the sidelines.

The visitors' inability to contain Chelsea's attacks, coupled with their own shortcomings in possession, highlighted the widening gulf in quality between the two teams.

The match turned on two pivotal moments from set pieces, as Trevoh Chalobah and Nicolas Jackson capitalized on defensive lapses to give Chelsea a commanding lead.

Despite Tottenham's late resurgence, spurred on by a flurry of pressure in stoppage time, they were unable to salvage a result, leaving their season hanging in the balance.

For Postecoglou and Tottenham, the defeat marks another setback in what has been a disappointing campaign.

Once table-toppers, Tottenham's form has plummeted in recent months, raising questions about their ability to compete at the highest level.

As they prepare to face Liverpool in their next fixture, Tottenham must regroup and address their defensive vulnerabilities if they are to salvage their season.

With time running out, Postecoglou faces a daunting task in reigniting his team's fortunes and restoring belief among the fans.