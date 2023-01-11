PM Masrour Barzani meets with top Iraqi judicial official

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister (PM) Masrour Barzani on Wednesday met with Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council Chairman Faiq Zedan in Baghdad.

“The two sides agreed on the importance of resolving the issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government on the basis of the constitution and in the interest of all Iraqi citizens,” the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement.

Iraq’s Federal Court in February claimed that the Kurdistan oil and gas law “unconstitutional”, a decision the KRG has strongly rejected, and described as “politically motivated”.

The Kurdish PM arrived in Baghdad on an official visit early Wednesday. He has also met with the Iraqi president, the Iraqi PM, and the Jordanian speaker of parliament.

PM Barzani on Wednesday discussed Kurdistan’s share in the federal budget with Iraqi PM Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani and the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad, the 2023 Iraqi budget, oil and gas law, the disputed territories, and Peshmerga forces.

The Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council is the highest judicial authority in the country and consists of several courts, including the Federal Court of Cassation and Public Prosecution.