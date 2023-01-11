Politics

PM Barzani discusses Kurdish share in federal budget with Al-Sudani  

The officials discussed the budgetary preparations as well as the Kurdish share and financial entitlements in the budget, the statement noted.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left) during his meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia' Al-Sudani in Baghdad, Jan. 11, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Iraq Krg Masrour Barzani Kurdistan Region Budget

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday discussed Kurdistan’s share in the federal budget that is currently being drafted with his Iraqi counterpart, Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani in Baghdad, according to a statement from Barzani’s office. 

Barzani and Al-Sudani discussed resolving the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad, the 2023 Iraqi budget, oil and gas law, the disputed territories, and Peshmerga forces, the statement added. 

Al-Sudani said the new Iraqi government has a “strong desire” to resolve the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad in the interest of all the Iraqi people, the readout noted.

“If there is a will for a solution, there are many ways to resolve the issues, including the agreement struck among the political parties to form the government,” Barzani said.

They also discussed drafting an oil and gas law for the country, as the political parties had agreed to in the formation of the new government deal. 

The Kurdish and Iraqi officials stressed the importance of implementing Article 140 and the Sinjar Agreement as well as guaranteeing Peshmerga rights as part of the Iraqi defense apparatus, according to the statement.

The Kurdish premier arrived in Baghdad on an official visit early Wednesday. He has also met with the Iraqi president and the Jordanian speaker of parliament.

