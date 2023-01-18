SDF and coalition increase presence at bases after increased ISIS threat

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Coordination and Military Operations Center on Monday said the US-led coalition and SDF forces are increasing their security presence at bases throughout Northeast Syria due to an increased threat.

#SDF and @coalition Forces are increasing their security presence at bases throughout Northeast Syria #NES.

Recent anonymous reporting suggests an increased threat in the area in the coming weeks. (1)@CJTFOIR pic.twitter.com/Om7y8FMyGQ — Coordination & Military Ops Center - SDF (@cmoc_sdf) January 16, 2023

“Recent anonymous reporting suggests an increased threat in the area in the coming weeks,” the SDF’s Coordination and Military Operations said in a tweet.

“The SDF and Coalition bases are preparing to respond to these new threats and do whatever is necessary to keep the people of Syria safe.”

The #SDF and #Coalition Forces are increasing their security presence at bases throughout NE #Syria. The Coalition and its SDF are determined to address the threat of #ISIS and prevent any return or resurgence in liberated areas. We continue our #AdviseAssistEnable mission. https://t.co/ttW6L0nxgd — Combined Special Ops Joint Task Force-Levant (@SOJTF_LEVANT) January 17, 2023

Also, the US-led Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant (SOJTF LEVANT) in a tweet confirmed that SDF and coalition forces were increasing their security presence at bases.

“The Coalition and its SDF are determined to address the threat of #ISIS and prevent any return or resurgence in liberated areas,” the SOJTF LEVANT said.

‘We continue our #AdviseAssistEnable mission,” the account added.

It is unclear which specific ISIS threat the SDF and coalition are referring to, but ISIS has continued to pose a security risk in northeast Syria, despite the territorial defeat of ISIS in Syria in March 2019.

For example, the SDF arrested over 154 suspected ISIS militants in the Hasakah province during an eight day campaign from Dec. 28 to Jan. 5.