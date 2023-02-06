Iraqi Premier expresses condolences to victims of Turkey, Syria earthquake

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, according to a statement from the media office of the Iraqi Prime Minister.

Sudani expressed his condolences on behalf of the Iraqi government and people, and called for the immediate dispatch of a number of rescue teams to the victims of the disaster, the statement added.

So far at least 1,121 people died in the 7.8-magnitude earthquake, with another 783 confirmed fatalities in Syria, putting that toll at 1,904, according to AFP.

Recently Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani extended his condolences to the disaster and expressed his government’s readiness to help with the ongoing rescue efforts in Turkey and Syria.

PM Barzani also instructed the Ministry of Health and an aid group to help in the rescue efforts underway in Turkey and Syria.

after a devastating earthquake in Turkey Kurdistan Region’s oil which goes through Turkey’s Ceyhan port has been halted.

