PM Barzani instructs health ministry, aid group to help in rescue efforts in Turkey, Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday said that he has instructed the Ministry of Health and an aid group to help in the rescue efforts underway in Turkey and Syria, following the devastating earthquake that has killed over 1,200 in both countries.

“In solidarity with victims of the earthquake, I have instructed govt bodies, the Health Ministry and the @BarzaniCF [Barzani Charity Foundation] to collaborate with the Red Crescent and assist in rescue efforts in Turkey and Syria,” Barzani said in a tweet.

He expressed his condolences to the families of the victims early Monday.

At least 25 ambulances are prepared to be dispatched to the country along with three rescue teams, Barzani announced.

In solidarity with victims of the earthquake, I have instructed govt bodies, the Health Ministry and the @BarzaniCF to collaborate with the Red Crescent and assist in rescue efforts in Turkey and Syria.



As of now, three rescue teams backed by 25 ambulances have been organized. — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) February 6, 2023

More than 1,000 people so far have died after the first earthquake struck Turkey and northern Syria in the early morning hours on Monday, according to the latest figures by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Also, more than 5,000 people have been wounded, he added.

Another 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey on Monday afternoon, whose aftershocks were felt in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region and a number of other Middle Eastern countries.

Over 2,800 buildings have collapsed in Turkey as a result of the earthquake, President Erdogan said, adding rescue teams have so far rescued more than 2,000 people.