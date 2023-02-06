KRG ready to help with rescue efforts of deadly earthquake, says PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday expressed his government’s readiness to help with the ongoing rescue efforts in Turkey and Syria following a powerful earthquake that had killed at least 245 people.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake on early Monday struck southeast Turkey and northern Syria, collapsing many buildings, with its strong aftershocks being felt as far as Egypt’s Cairo.

“My thoughts are with the families of the victims and the injured whose lives have been affected by last night’s earthquake across the region,” Barzani said, offering his government’s help in the rescue efforts.

My thoughts are with the families of the victims and the injured whose lives have been affected by last night’s earthquake across the region.



The KRG stands ready to help with rescue efforts. — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) February 6, 2023

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani earlier Monday offered his condolences to the families of victims in the region.

President Masoud Barzani of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) similarly expressed his condolences to the earthquake’s victims, wishing a speedy recovery for those injured.

I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased in this morning's earthquake in Turkey and Syria and wish a speedy recovery for the wounded. — Masoud Barzani (@masoud_barzani) February 6, 2023

Thousands left their homes and stayed outside in the freezing winter weather. First responders are retrieving survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings in Malatya and 10 other provinces in the snowy condition.

Turkey experiences major earthquakes as it sits on major fault lines. In an earthquake in 1999, at least 18,000 people were killed.