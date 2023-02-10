Politics

This is a time to leave aside our political differences and offer a hand of friendship to the Turkish people: Greek Prime Minister

Also, Kaja Kallas, Prime Minister of Estonia, revealed to Kurdistan 24 that they have “sent 45 rescue teams together with equipment,” to Turkey.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (Photo: Virginia Mayo/ AP)
Middle East Kyriakos Mitsotakis Earthquake Turkey Syria Europe

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Senior European officials on Thursday spoke with Kurdistan24’s correspondent Barzan Hassan concerning the recent Turkey-Syria quakes.

As the first country to send rescue teams to Turkey, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis confirmed that they’re currently “sending five planes full of humanitarian assistance.”

“It is our obligation to help our neighbors and this is a time to leave aside our political differences and offer a hand of friendship to the Turkish and Syrian people,” he added.

Moreover, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, European Union High Representative Josep Borrell, and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda expressed their condolences and sympathy for the victims of the Turkey-Syria earthquakes. 

 “We help Turkey and Syria and we will continue to do so in the future,” the Austrian Chancellor said.

“Europeans have fully mobilized rescue equipment to support Turkey and Syria,” Borrell reaffirmed.

“Lithuania is ready to support together with other countries by all means,” the Lithuanian President reiterated.

Turkey's southern provinces and Syria were struck by an earthquake of 7.8 magnitudes on Monday morning, with aftershocks felt as far as Cairo, Egypt. Residents in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, too, felt the shaking, particularly those living in high-rises.

