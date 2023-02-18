Kurdistan Region President addresses Erbil-Baghdad relations with UK Foreign Secretary

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region, on Saturday met with James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, on the sidelines of the 59th Munich Security Conference in Germany, according to a statement from the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region.

Both officials exchanged views on current developments, including Erbil-Baghdad relations, energy, and negotiations on the Iraqi oil and gas law, the statement added.

Cleverley reiterated his country's support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in their efforts to resolve outstanding issues, per the statement.

The Kurdistan Region President expressed gratitude for the United Kingdom's continued support and cooperation and pledged to expand bilateral relations with the country, according to the statement.

The agenda of the Munich Security Conference this year is on current foreign policy and global security challenges. Several high-ranking government officials, heads of state, prime ministers as well as members of the business and academic communities are participating in the conference.