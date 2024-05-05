Devastating floods ravage southern Brazil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Brazilian authorities have reported the displacement of approximately 70,000 individuals and widespread damage to over a million homes as devastating floods continue to wreak havoc across southern Brazil.

The toll of the catastrophic floods, compounded by landslides triggered by relentless rainfall in Rio Grande do Sul, has climbed to 55 confirmed fatalities, with seven additional deaths under investigation.

Additionally, 74 people remain missing, while 107 individuals have sustained injuries, according to Civil Defense authorities.

Describing the situation as "the worst climate disaster in its history," the state governor highlighted the staggering impact on nearly 300 towns in Rio Grande do Sul.

The deluge has left several communities isolated, as floodwaters and landslides obstruct roads and disrupt communications across the state.

Forecasters anticipate continued rainfall until at least Sunday, exacerbating the dire circumstances faced by affected residents.

In response to escalating water levels, authorities have issued evacuation directives for select areas of Porto Alegre, the state capital housing approximately 1.4 million inhabitants.

The inundation of waterways, including the Guaíba River, has inundated the city's archaeological center, endangering cultural heritage sites associated with the Guaraní culture.

The Guaíba River's water level surged to 5.09 meters, surpassing the previous record set in 1941 at 4.76 meters, according to municipal authorities.

Road closures and extensive damage have paralyzed the state capital, prompting officials to evacuate flooded neighborhoods and undertake emergency response measures to mitigate further harm.

As southern Brazil grapples with the aftermath of catastrophic flooding, concerted efforts are underway to provide relief and support to affected communities, underscoring the urgent need for coordinated response and resilience-building initiatives in the face of natural disasters.