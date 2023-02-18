Politics

European Commission reiterates support for Kurdistan Region

author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region President, Nechirvan Barzani (right), shaking hands with the European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo: the Kurdistan Region Presidency)
Kurdistan Nechirvan Barzani Ursala Von der Leyen European Commission Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President, Nechirvan Barzani, on Saturday met with the European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, in Munich, Germany on the sidelines of the 59th Munich Security Conference, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

They discussed the latest developments regarding the fight against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), the situation in the Kurdistan Region, and the progress in the Erbil-Baghdad negotiations, the statement added.

Leyen reiterated the European Union (EU) relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, and highlighted the importance of resolving outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad, per the statement.

The Kurdistan Region President expressed gratitude for the support of the EU in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in all sectors. He also explained the Region’s readiness to resolve outstanding issues with the Iraqi Federal government, according to the statement.

The energy crisis, recent developments in the Middle East, and the role of the EU in the region were also discussed in the meeting.

The agenda of the Munich Security Conference this year is on current foreign policy and global security challenges. Several high-ranking government officials, heads of state, prime ministers as well as members of the business and academic communities are participating in the conference.

