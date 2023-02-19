PM Barzani welcomes home Kurdish relief teams

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday welcomed the Kurdish rescue and relief teams that had been dispatched to quake-stricken areas in Syria and Turkey.

“I am here to welcome you all back and extend my heartfelt appreciation,” PM Barzani said and noted, “your work” exemplifies our people’s duty to humanitarian assistance and charity, and shows the world “we are a peace-loving people.”

PM Barzani added, “Kurds around the world are proud of you.”

He also acknowledged the assistance of others in “our time of need” and said we will never forget their help at those difficult times. We will remain committed to help those in need, wherever they may be.

Turkey's southern provinces and Syria were struck by earthquakes of 7.8 magnitudes on February 6, with aftershocks felt as far as Cairo, Egypt. Residents in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, too, felt the impact, particularly those living in high-rises.

After the earthquakes, PM Barzani was the first to send rescue and relief teams from the Ministry of Health and Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) to assist rescue efforts in Turkey and Syria.