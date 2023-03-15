Politics

Kurdistan 24 starts new programming

Moreover, Kovan Izzat, the News Director at Kurdistan 24 for Research and Media, said that several changes have been made to the news bulletins.
The new studio of the Kurdistan 24. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24)—Ahmed Zawiti, the General Manager of Kurdistan 24, announced the launch of a new program—Beyond the Politics. The program will include politicians, journalists, academics, and public figures discussing various topics of current interest. 

Previously, Kurdistan 24 launched a new documentary series. The channel will be a platform for all documentarians to display their work.

Established in 2015, the Erbil-based news channel has been covering major Kurdish and Iraqi events in five languages: Kurdish—Kurmanji and Sorani, Arabic, English, Persian, and Turkish, throughout  all its platforms: TV, website, and social media.

The radio broadcasts focus on local and international developments for a Kurdish audience.

Numerous international media organizations have relied on Kurdistan 24’s accurate and professional reporting. 

