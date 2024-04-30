KRG unveils cutting-edge GPS system to streamline cross-border trade

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced a new era in cross-border commerce with the rollout of an innovative electronic system aimed at enhancing transit operations between the Kurdistan Region and neighboring countries, including Gulf nations.

KRG Minister of Transport and Communications, Ano Jawhar, unveiled the groundbreaking initiative, signaling a paradigm shift in trade facilitation and logistical efficiency.

In a landmark announcement on Tuesday, Minister Jawhar outlined the deployment of the electronic Global Positioning System (GPS) and Transit system, a collaborative endeavor between the KRG and the federal Ministry of Transportation in Baghdad.

This transformative system, slated for implementation across all border crossings in Kurdistan and Iraq, promises to revolutionize the movement of goods and bolster regional connectivity.

Highlighting the manifold benefits of the GPS and Transit system, Minister Jawhar underscored its role in generating employment opportunities for approximately 300 young individuals in the Kurdistan Region.

By streamlining inspection procedures and enabling real-time tracking of transit vehicles, the system empowers security forces and regulatory authorities to fulfill their mandates with unprecedented precision.

"This project epitomizes the spirit of cooperation and mutual interest among the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and our regional counterparts," affirmed Minister Jawhar, emphasizing the strategic imperative of fostering harmonious cross-border relations.

Developed by the URUK Company, the Iraq Transportation Management System represents a quantum leap in logistical infrastructure, designed to optimize transit operations and enhance regulatory oversight.

As a testament to its comprehensive scope, the "URUK” system encompasses key stakeholders, including the Federal Ministry of Transport, General Company for Land Transport, and regulatory bodies across Iraq.

At the heart of the system lies a meticulously orchestrated process, elucidated through a step-by-step framework elucidated by Minister Jawhar. From prior approval requests to GPS installment and real-time monitoring via driver apps, each stage of the transit journey is seamlessly integrated, ensuring compliance with regulatory protocols and expediting customs procedures.

While the KRG embarks on this transformative journey towards trade modernization, Minister Jawhar's visionary leadership underscores the region's commitment to fostering a dynamic, inclusive economy.

With the GPS and Transit system poised to redefine cross-border commerce, the Kurdistan Region emerges as a beacon of innovation and progress in the global trade landscape.