Governor of Duhok proposes Akre as official capital of Newroz

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The governor of Duhok, Ali Tatar, has requested the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Council of Ministers to designate Akre as the official capital of Newroz, the Kurdish New Year celebrated in March.

The governor claimed that the request is based on the unique atmosphere of the city during the annual festival celebrations on March 20, and the large number of tourists, both domestic and foreign, who visit Akre for the Newroz ceremonies.

According to Akre’s Mayor, Reza Zebari, more than 100,000 people participated in the Newroz festivities in this year, which included 500 foreign guests.

Newroz celebrations in Akre typically involve torchlight processions up the mountains, followed by a huge fireworks display to music, as people descend from the mountains.

Additionally, many locals, often children, add to the festive atmosphere by setting off their own firecrackers and fireworks.

Moreover, many locals don traditional Kurdish clothing and enjoy picnics in the scenic surroundings.

The Kurdish town of Akre, located in the southeast province of Duhok, is known for its picturesque setting between three mountains and its historic houses built on top of each other, which create a striking visual effect.

Read More: Akre, a Kurdish city coming from fire

The city was part of the province of Nineveh until the Kurdish uprising of March 1991, when it officially became part of the Duhok province under the Kurdistan Region.

Akre has a rich history, dating back to ancient times. Historically, the town has been inhabited by Muslims, Jews, and Christians. That diversity remains even to this day.

The town is known for the Sile and Sipa waterfalls. Other attractions include a shrine of Abdul Aziz Al-Jilani, the Mary Church, Zarka Spring, Gundik Cave, Girbish springs, Zanta Valley, and the temple of Zoroaster.

Today, Akre is a vibrant city with a thriving local culture and picturesque landscape, including restaurants serving traditional Kurdish food, local ice cream, and beautiful mountains.

Read More: Akre’s famous traditional ice cream dates back to 1958

The Council of Ministers has yet to respond to the governor's request, but the issue is expected to be discussed in the near future.

Regardless of the decision, Akre will continue to be a popular destination for Newroz celebrations and a symbol of Kurdish resilience and identity.