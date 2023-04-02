Eight injured as unfinished building collapses in Baghdad

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) — A mall still under construction in Baghdad on Sunday morning collapsed, wounding at least eight workers, trapped under the rubbles, according to the local firefighting authority.

The workers were rescued from the site and transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment in the Karada district, according to the authority.

Some of the injured workers were foreigners, Kurdistan 24 has learned. The collapse occurred while the workers were cementing the roof.

Investigation into the incident is underway, the authority added.

Another similar incident in January this year killed at least three people, while injuring nine others in the northern province of Mosul.

A four-story building of the national laboratories and pharmacies collapsed in October 2022. At least 15 people were injured.

Due to poor building codes, low-quality construction materials, and the lack of safety protocols for laborers, incidents like these often result in causalities.