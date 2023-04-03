PM Barzani, Coalition General discuss greater coordination between Peshmerga and coalition forces

Security

The latest developments in Iraq and the region, including reforms to the Peshmerga Ministry were addressed in the meeting.
Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region (right), during his meeting with Major General Matthew W. McFarlane, the commanding general of the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, April 3, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region (right), during his meeting with Major General Matthew W. McFarlane, the commanding general of the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, April 3, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, on Monday received Major General Matthew W. McFarlane, the commanding general of the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, according to a statement from Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The latest developments in Iraq and the region, including reforms to the Peshmerga Ministry were addressed in the meeting, the statement added.

Both sides stressed the importance of continuing to support Peshmerga forces in the fight against terrorism and greater coordination between Peshmerga and coalition forces, per the statement.

Although the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) was defeated territorially in 2017 by Kurdish and Iraqi forces with Coalition support, the group still poses a threat to the security forces and civilians alike.

The Ministry of Peshmerga continues to receive military aid from the US-led coalition through the US Department of Defense (DoD)-funded Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund (CTEF) program.

In 2022 alone, the US provided $351 million dollars in equipment and ammunition to Peshmerga forces from the counter-terrorist equipment fund, according to Major Rachael Jeffcoat, the coalition spokesperson.

