Humanitarian

Two volunteers in Erbil are making wigs for cancer patients

So far, 16 wigs have been made for cancer patients, but the Nanakali Hospital needs more donated hair to help more patients.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Aisha Muhammed, who volunteered her time to make wigs for cancer patients. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Aisha Muhammed, who volunteered her time to make wigs for cancer patients. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Cancer wig Volunteering Nanakali Hospital

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two people, through a program with a British organization, are volunteering their time to make wigs for cancer patients. 

Aisha Muhammed, who is also a psychological researcher, told Kurdistan 24 that the hair is collected daily and sent to an organization in the UK, who donate it to cancer treatment hospitals.

Aisha explains that anyone can donate their hair, so that it can be used to make artificial hair for cancer patients. She has been working as a volunteer to help cancer patients for six years.

So far, 16 wigs have been made for cancer patients, but the Nanakali Hospital needs more donated hair to help more patients. She urges more people to donate their hair when they go for a haircut. 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive