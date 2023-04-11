Two volunteers in Erbil are making wigs for cancer patients

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two people, through a program with a British organization, are volunteering their time to make wigs for cancer patients.

Aisha Muhammed, who is also a psychological researcher, told Kurdistan 24 that the hair is collected daily and sent to an organization in the UK, who donate it to cancer treatment hospitals.

Aisha explains that anyone can donate their hair, so that it can be used to make artificial hair for cancer patients. She has been working as a volunteer to help cancer patients for six years.

So far, 16 wigs have been made for cancer patients, but the Nanakali Hospital needs more donated hair to help more patients. She urges more people to donate their hair when they go for a haircut.