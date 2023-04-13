CENTCOM confirms arrest of ISIS facilitator in airdrop operation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – US Military Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday confirmed ISIS facilitator Hudayfah al Yemeni, along with two of his assistants, were arrested in an air drop operation in eastern Syria on April 8.

U.S. Central Command forces conducted a helicopter raid in eastern Syria late on the evening of April 8, capturing Hudayfah al Yemeni, an ISIS attack facilitator, and two of his associates. https://t.co/sDQMU0omu8 pic.twitter.com/duyJ8LuRfx — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 12, 2023

The UK Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) noted that al Yemeni, in particular, is known for his involvement in facilitating attacks by the terrorist group.

The Pentagon said that the capture of al Yemeni and his associates will disrupt the organization's ability to plot and carry out operations.

“Operations against ISIS are important for the security and stability of the region,” said Col. Joe Buccino, a CENTCOM spokesperson, in a press release.

“ISIS remains a threat to the region and beyond – the group retains the capability to conduct operations in Iraq and Syria with a desire to strike beyond the Middle East, and its vile ideology remains a threat. Operations such as this one reaffirms our commitment to the enduring defeat of ISIS.”

The operation underscores the continued efforts of various military and anti-terrorism forces to eliminate the ISIS threat in the region.

According to the Syria-based Rojava Information Centre (RIC), ISIS carried out 20 attacks in March, five of which were claimed by the terrorist group.

US CENTCOM on April 4 said in a statement that the US carried out 9 partnered operations in Syria in March, killing two ISIS members, and arresting 11 ISIS operatives.

Moreover, 28 partnered operations were carried out in Iraq, in which 7 ISIS suspects were killed, and 7 detained.