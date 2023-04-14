President Barzani thanks Italian PM for Italy’s support

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday met with several top Italian officials, including Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, and thanked Italy for their support of the Kurdistan Region.

“I’m delighted to meet Prime Minister @GiorgiaMeloni in Rome today. We reiterated our commitment to further broaden our ties,” President Nechirvan Barzani tweeted. “I thanked the Prime Minister for Italy’s support of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq during trying times.”

President Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday met with several Italian officials, and discussed bilateral relations of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region with Italy.

The delegation led by President Barzani also met with Italian FM Antonio Tajani, Lorenzo Fontana, the President of the Chamber of Deputies of Italy, and Ignazio La Russa, the President of the Senate of the Republic of Italy.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region’s Presidency, FM Tajani expressed his country’s desire to expand relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

He also reportedly promised that Italy intends to upgrade its consulate in the Kurdistan Region to a consulate general.

President Nechirvan Barzani earlier today also visited the Vatican city and met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of the Holy See and met His Holiness Pope Francis, where they discussed religious coexistence.

Since 2014, Italy has taken part in the US-led anti-ISIS coalition and has deployed 300 Italian soldiers in the Kurdistan Region. In addition, Italy is leading the NATO mission in Iraq until May of this year.

Italy is also active in the field of archeology and promoting Italian trade relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

In December, the Italian PM Giorgia Meloni visited Iraq, and also met with top Kurdish leaders.

Italian Consul Michele Camerota earlier told Kurdistan 24 that other senior officials, like the Defense and Foreign Ministers, might visit Baghdad and Erbil in the near future.