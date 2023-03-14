Italian Design Day in Kurdistan promotes our common interests, Italian Consul

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Italian Consul Michele Camerota told Kurdistan 24, at the opening of Italian Design Day, that Italy always looks to strengthen relations with the Kurdish people. The Middle East is a priority for Italy’s foreign policy.

The Italian Design Day was organized by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the Italian Ministry of Culture. “The aim is to promote the creativity and the quality of Italian designs in the world,” Consul Camerota said.

“This is the first time we hosted an Italian Design Day in Kurdistan, with two events in Erbil and two more in Sulaimani.”

He confirmed that the event was held to foster greater bilateral relations, and promote a “stronger presence of Italian companies here in the region.”

Soft power

In the near future, the Consulate plans to hold a workshop with an exhibition in the field of archeology. “We in the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs firmly believe in what we call the soft power of culture: like the Italian cuisine, Italian designs, and archaeology,” the Consul added.

“We're proud to be the country with the most archaeological missions in Iraq. We now have more than 20 ongoing projects, half of which are in the Kurdistan Region.”

Read More: First archeological park opens in Duhok

“We want to do as much as we can, of course, within our limited capacity, to promote cultural relationships.” We believe that promoting culture and education will plant the seeds for a better and brighter future.”

Kurdistan is a priority

Moreover, he emphasized the importance of the Kurdistan region to western countries, including Italy, for stability in the region.

“The Middle East is a priority for our foreign policy agenda,” he said. “So, we always want to strengthen the relationship, and as long as we feel welcome, we are more than happy to be here.”

Read More: Italian Premier, PM Barzani address bilateral relations between Italy and the Kurdistan Region

In December, the Italian PM Giorgia Meloni visited Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, and met with Kurdish leaders.

“This marked once again the importance that Italy gives to the region and to the country,” the Italian Consul explained. “We will try our best to strengthen the relationship even more.”

Consul Camerota also hinted that other senior officials, like the Defense and Foreign Ministers, might visit Baghdad and Erbil in the near future. While a date has not been set, “I am sure there will be visits.”

Read More: PM Barzani receives Italian Ambassador to Iraq

Italian military support

The Italian military is a partner in the international coalition in Erbil. In addition, Italy is leading the NATO mission in Iraq until May of this year.

"So the good news is, that in recent weeks, the Italians resumed training and joint activities with the Peshmerga forces.”

These activities were temporarily suspended due to COVID-19.