PM Barzani commemorates Yezidi New Year

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday congratulated the Yazidis in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world on the occasion of the Yazidi New Year, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

PM Barzani extends his warmest congratulations and blessings to all Yazidis in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world, especially the Mir of Yazidis, Baba Sheikh, and the Spiritual Council of Yezidi’s, the statement added.

Barzani wished everyone could celebrate in an atmosphere full of happiness, per the statement.

“We celebrate this occasion to renew our emphasis on the need to implement the Sinjar Agreement, normalize the situation in the Sinjar district in a way that guarantees the removal of militia and outlawed groups, and the return of displaced people to their homes,” the statement reads.

On Yezidi New Year, also known as Charshema Sor (Red Wednesday), 366 candles were lit at the ancient temple of Lalish in the Kurdistan Region's Shekhan district. These candles were lit to mark each day on the Yezidi calendar.

Thousands of Yezidis flocked to Lalish, the holiest Yezidi temple located in a valley about 40 kilometers from Duhok.