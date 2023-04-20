PM Barzani congratulates Muslims on occasion of Eid al-Fitr  

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday evening congratulated the Muslims in the region, Iraq, and around the world on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs declared Friday the first day of the Eid Al-Fitr, ending the holy fasting month of Ramadan after the new crescent was sighted by Kurdish observers. Saudi Arabia took a similar decision earlier Thursday.

“On the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, I extend my warm congratulation to the Muslims in Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the world, the Peshmerga and security forces as well as the families of martyrs and Anfal victims,” Prime Minister Barzani said.

The premier hoped the Islamic feast to bring happiness, enhancing peace and unity among all the Kurdistan Region’s components.

Muslims will celebrate Eid for three days, which comes after a 29-day fasting month of Ramadan. The month began on March 23.

Those who celebrate the feast visit relatives, friends, and believers to mark the feast.

The KRG has recently announced a five-day holiday on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.