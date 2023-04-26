Politics

Turkish President honors Kurdistan Emergency Team leader

The head of the Kurdistan Region Emergency Team, Tahsin Shero Ahmad, received a certificate on behalf of the region's emergency, rescue, and health teams.
author_image Kurdistan 24
The head of the Kurdistan Regional Emergency Team, Tahsin Sheero Ahmed, on Tuesday received an award from the Turkish president Erdogan (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Turkey Turkey Earthquake Barzani Charity Foundation Erdogan

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – During a ceremony on Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan awarded the State Medal of High Sacrifice to national and international search and rescue teams, which included a team from the Kurdistan Region.

The head of the Kurdistan Region Emergency Team, Tahsin Shero Ahmad, received a certificate on behalf of the region's emergency, rescue, and health teams, in recognition of their efforts.

In February, three emergency aid teams were deployed to Turkey, under the command of Kurdistan Region's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, in response to the earthquakes in February.

In March, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu sent a letter to Prime Minister Barzani, expressing gratitude for the immediate aid provided by the Kurdish government.

