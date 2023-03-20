Turkish Foreign Minister congratulates Kurdistan PM on Newroz holiday

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday sent a letter congratulating Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on the occasion of the Kurdish New Year, known as Newroz, and thanked the Kurdistan Region for their support during the earthquake crisis in February.

"I sincerely congratulate you on Newroz, which is a time to lighten our hopes and strengthen the brotherhood between us," Cavusoglu wrote in a letter.

Cavusoglu pointed out that throughout history, “Newroz has been a symbol of people's understanding of life with nature, and that it is a symbol of renewal and life, as well as a symbol of harmony and happiness.”

However, he noted that Turkey is still recovering from the earthquake crisis on Feb. 6 that killed thousands of civilians. “So we welcome Newroz holiday in our country with sadness."

He thanked the Kurdish government for immediately sending aid to Turkey after the earthquakes.

“I hereby wish for peace and prosperity for our country and the whole world,” he concluded.