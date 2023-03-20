Politics

Turkish Foreign Minister congratulates Kurdistan PM on Newroz holiday

“Newroz has been a symbol of people's understanding of life with nature."
author_image Kurdistan 24
Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday sent a newroz congratulatory letter to PM Masrour Barzani (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday sent a newroz congratulatory letter to PM Masrour Barzani (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan PM Barzani Mevlut Cavusoglu Earthquake Newroz

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday sent a letter congratulating Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on the occasion of the Kurdish New Year, known as Newroz,  and thanked the Kurdistan Region for their support during the earthquake crisis in February.

"I sincerely congratulate you on Newroz, which is a time to lighten our hopes and strengthen the brotherhood between us," Cavusoglu wrote in a letter.

Cavusoglu pointed out that throughout history, “Newroz has been a symbol of people's understanding of life with nature, and that it is a symbol of renewal and life, as well as a symbol of harmony and happiness.”

However, he noted that Turkey is still recovering from the earthquake crisis on Feb. 6 that killed thousands of civilians. “So we welcome Newroz holiday in our country with sadness."

Read More: President Masoud Barzani expresses gratitude to the Barzani Charity Foundation

He thanked the Kurdish government for immediately sending aid to Turkey after the earthquakes. 

“I hereby wish for peace and prosperity for our country and the whole world,” he concluded.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive