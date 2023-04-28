Pro-Kurdish party publicly endorses Turkish opposition's Kilicdaroglu for first time

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – For the first time, the co-chair of the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), Mithat Sancar, has publicly endorsed Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the joint presidential candidate of the opposition, for the upcoming elections in Turkey.

Sancar stated in an interview to Ismail Saymaz, a columnist for Sozcu newspaper, that their primary objective was to put an end to the one-man rule, and publicly support Kilicdaroglu's policies that align with their objectives, reports Gercek News.

He also confirmed that the endorsement is not based on gaining ministerial or bureaucratic positions for the party.

Read More: In boost to opposition, Kurdish party won't field candidate

In March, the HDP announced that they would not nominate a candidate for the upcoming general and presidential elections. However, they did not officially endorse Kilicdaroglu either.

HDP’s announcement and strategic decision could enhance prospects for the Kemalist-led opposition alliance to defeat President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

As part of an unsteady, unofficial alliance, the HDP joined with the CHP, during the 2019 elections, and refrained from nominating candidates in cities located in western Turkey, that had a significant Kurdish population.

This strategy proved beneficial for the CHP, as they were able to secure victories in most of those cities, including Istanbul and Ankara, which were previously held by the AKP.

Last Tuesday, the government continued its pressure tactics on the HDP through law enforcement, which lead to the detention of more than 110 individuals, including HDP members.

The move was condemned by international media and human rights organizations.