5,000 tourists attended third annual Bayingan Cultural and Arts Festival

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The third Bayingan Cultural and Arts Festival was held in Kermanshah province, in the Hawraman region, located in Eastern Kurdistan (Western Iran).

During the one-day festival, Kurdish food, clothing, music, and culture are displayed.

More than 5,000 tourists from across Iran attended the festival.

After the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) inducted the Kurdish-majority region into its World Heritage List, the festival is held every year at the end of Ramadan.

The year’s festival included the Daf concert, which was added to the program for the first time.

More than two hundred Kurdish Daf players from different parts of Eastern Kurdistan held a mass Daf concert on the roofs of houses in the historical section of Bayingan.

The area is known as the Daf center of the world.