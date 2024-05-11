Over 17,000 weapons registered in Kurdistan Region since last year

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Brigadier Idris Mohammed, the Administrative Director of the General Directorate of Police, told Kurdistan24 that over 17,000 weapons have been registered since last year. This registration has had a significant positive impact on crime reduction.

Citizens' awareness and compliance with the law is another reason for the decrease in weapon use. According to a lawyer, citizens are now more inclined to seek legal means to address problems, rather than resorting to violence through weapon use.

After the registration of unlicensed weapons, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Interior Ministry has decided to impose strict laws on individuals involved in the buying and selling of weapons. Offenders will face a minimum prison sentence of 10 years.

To reduce social violence, strengthen the role of the law, and protect the security of the Kurdistan Region, the KRG Ninth Cabinet has worked to register unlicensed weapons.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in 2022 ordered the closure of gun stores after the Region had witnessed several incidents involving deadly gun violence.

"We will not allow anyone to undermine public peace and security. Today, I have called on security services to close all weapon dealerships and seize all unlicensed weapons. I urge our citizens to join this national campaign and turn over unlicensed weapons to the [government]," he tweeted at the time.

According to Article 6 of the 1993 weapons ownership law, any person over 18 who is a permanent resident of the Kurdistan Region and has no criminal record or mental illness, can carry a weapon.