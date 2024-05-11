KRG Ministry of Health issued a warning regarding dead seagulls in Dukan Lake

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Ministry of Health of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), in collaboration with the General Directorate of Health of Raparin, issued a statement on Saturday, asking citizens not to approach the diseased seagulls in Dukan Lake. This request is made to protect their health and ensure the community's safety.

The Ministry of Health has requested that only expert teams and relevant parties visit the lake until the type of disease is officially confirmed and declared safe for humans by the regional veterinarian.

As a result of climate change, a group of seagulls in the Little Zab River within Sulaimani's Raparin Independent Administration has been affected by a distinctive disease.

The Environment and Forest Police Directorate of Raparin announced in a statement on May 10, that, in coordination with the Veterinary Directorate of Raparin, they have investigated the disease affecting seagulls on the Little Zab River and discovered a potential cure.

According to the statement, it was decided to isolate the sick birds and continue to monitor and treat them after examining them.

"The test results indicated that the disease was caused by a virus," the statement added.

Seagulls in the Kurdistan Region are attracted to the region due to its proximity to bodies of water such as rivers, lakes, and reservoirs. These water sources provide an ample food supply for seagulls, including fish and other aquatic organisms. Additionally, the climate and geography of the Kurdistan Region create suitable nesting and breeding grounds for seagulls, further contributing to their presence in the area.