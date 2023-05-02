President Nechirvan Barzani receives senior German delegation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday received a high-level delegation from Germany including Jochen Flasbarth, State Secretary of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, and Werner Gatzer, State Secretary to the Federal Minister for Finance.

In a meeting attended by the outgoing German Ambassador to Iraq and the German Consul General in Erbil, the two sides discussed the development of Germany’s relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, Erbil-Baghdad talks, and the latest developments in the country, the Kurdistan Region’s presidency said in a statement.

The German delegation reportedly expressed Germany’s continued support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and reaffirmed Germany’s keenness to develop relations with the Kurdistan Region in all sectors.

President Nechirvan Barzani reiterated the Kurdistan Region’s appreciation for the support and assistance of the people, the government and the parliament of Germany, and stressed that the Kurdistan Region looks forward to welcoming German private companies and investments in the Kurdistan Region.

Moreover, both sides discussed the impact of climate change on Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Read More: Germany is supporting the fight against ISIS in Iraq: German Foreign Minister

Germany, as part of the international coalition against ISIS, has assisted both Erbil and Baghdad in defeating ISIS and has supported Peshmerga forces. It has also provided humanitarian aid and invested in many projects in the Kurdistan Region.