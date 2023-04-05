Germany is supporting the fight against ISIS in Iraq: German Foreign Minister

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Germany’s Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, Annalena Baerbock, on Wednesday responded to Kurdistan24’s correspondent Barzan Hassan on the sidelines of the NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs meeting.

“While we have seen that peace in our European order is under attack by Russia and the SEU (Southeastern Europen Union), which has stood for a long time for peace in Europe, has also been under attack by the Russians,” Baerbock said.

She noted that they have not ignored SEU as a European country, nor has NATO. “There are obviously other threats in the world like terrorism.”

She underlined that there are different security threats worldwide, including terrorism.

Finally, the Foreign Minister affirmed that NATO supports its partners worldwide to combat terrorism, including Iraq, where Germany is part of the international coalition to fight ISIS [Islamic State in Iraq and Syria] in Iraq.”

Berlin, as part of the international coalition against ISIS, has assisted both Erbil and Baghdad in defeating the terror group, which had controlled a third of the country at one point.