Study in Greece Virtual Fair offers Kurdish students opportunity to seek Greek education

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdish students now have the opportunity to seek Greek higher education and choose from a wide range of international study programs at the May 9-10, Study in Greece (SiG) Virtual Fair.

Dr. Theodoros Papaioannou, the SIG’s Director of Academic Affairs, told Kurdistan 24 that students from Kurdistan Region “will have the opportunity to discover the wide range of international study programs offered in Greece, get useful information about admission requirements, day-to-day practicalities and student life in Greece.”

He also added they will have the opportunity to meet and interact with experts and universities’ representatives, “as well as explore campuses and facilities of Greece’s leading universities through special virtual tours.”

Read More: Greece recognizes degrees from universities in the Kurdistan Region

In April 2023, Kurdish universities were officially recognized by the Greek state.

Dr. Theodoros Papaioannou said this was “thanks to the continuous efforts of the General Consul of the Hellenic Republic in Erbil, Dr. Stavros Kyrimis, aimed at expanding and deepening the ties between the two academic worlds and fostering diplomacy through academic cooperation and partnerships.”

Dr. Papaioannou said Kurdish students now have the opportunity to study in Greece Greek and choose from a wide range of international study programs.

“The country’s 24 public universities offer more than 200 programs taught entirely in English, allowing international students to choose from a broad spectrum of subject areas, from theoretical fields such as History, Archaeology, Philosophy and Psychology to scientific and technological disciplines like Medicine and Biology, Engineering, Computer Science, IT and AI, among others.”

Furthermore, he said that there are more than 250 brand new, cutting-edge international programs, including Bachelors, Masters and PhDs, expected to be launched in 2023. “In addition, study in Greece means to study in a modern society of the western world, with a rich cultural heritage and fantastic Mediterranean climate and low cost of living compared to other EU countries.”

“International students in Greece are offered the opportunity to advance their career goals by finding employment after graduation, in Greece or another European country. In my opinion, students from KRI in Greece will feel like home because of the cultural proximity of our two nations.”

Moreover, he stated that since KRI higher education institutions are now recognized by the Greek state, students only need a high school education or higher education institutions recognized by the state – Kurdistan Regional Government, in order to enroll in the study program -Bachelor’s or Master’s- in Greece.

“This is the case with international students from around the globe – they just have to provide a degree recognized by the education system of their country of origin. After this principal requirement, international students have to meet some special criteria posed by different departments/programs, depending on the scientific discipline and subject area.”

Finally, he urged students to carefully read each program’s admission requirements. “Study in Greece: https://studyingreece.edu.gr/ are always available to assist and connect you directly with the administrative staff and secretary of the program of your preference.”