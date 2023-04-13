Greece recognizes degrees from universities in the Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In a significant milestone for the Kurdistan Region, Greece will officially recognize degrees from all public universities in the region and the American University of Iraq in Sulaimani (AUIS), the Greek Consulate announced on Twitter on Wednesday.

The Greek Consulate said that it marks “a significant milestone in the Athens-Erbil relationship.”

Degree holders from universities in Kurdistan can now apply for “about 150 master's degrees in English.”

The recognition of Kurdish universities and students abroad has been a long-standing challenge due to visa restrictions and the lack of international recognition of universities in the Kurdistan region.

Greece opened its trade office in Erbil in 2009 and officially upgraded it to the Consulate-General on Dec. 1, 2018.