Politics

Canadian ambassador to Iraq looks at expanding engagement in the Kurdistan Region

author_image Kurdistan 24
Gregory Galligan, the Ambassador of Canada to Iraq, speaking to Kurdistan 24, May 11, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Gregory Galligan Canada Barzani National Memorial

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Gregory Galligan, the Ambassador of Canada to Iraq, on Thursday, spoke to Kurdistan 24 on the sidelines of the Barzani National Memorial ceremony in Barzan.

The Canadian Ambassador expressed his happiness at the opening of the museum.

He stated that Canada has extensive ongoing engagement in the Kurdistan Region, including military, humanitarian and development support.

Galligan revealed to Kurdistan 24 that they are looking at expanding their engagement in the Kurdistan Region into “climate cooperation, education, and increasing trade.”

Moreover, he stated that last week he traveled to Sulaimani to inaugurate a new respiratory intensive care unit (ICU) that is “going to have real benefits for the healthcare system in the region and help with the future pandemic response.” 

