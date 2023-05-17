KRG welcomes joint statement by diplomatic missions in Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has welcomed a joint statement by the consulate generals and diplomatic representations of the UK, US, Canada and several EU member states in support of renewed dialogue between the Kurdish parties in the Kurdistan Region.

We value your continued support and friendship with Kurdistan Region and look forward to the international community’s assistance in ensuring a successful, free and fair election. 2/2 — Safeen Dizayee (@SafeenDizayee) May 17, 2023

Safeen Dizayee, Head of the KRG Department of Foreign Relations, tweeted that the KRG welcomes the joint statement “in support of the current positive political environment in Kurdistan and holding the forthcoming Parliamentary election.”

“We value your continued support and friendship with the Kurdistan Region and look forward to the international community’s assistance in ensuring a successful, free and fair election.”

The diplomatic missions urged the Parliament and government to “take all necessary steps to ensure that elections take place without further postponement.”

Members of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) political offices met on Tuesday in Sulaimani after several months of tensions.

They discussed holding the parliamentary elections scheduled for Nov. 18 this year and praised KDP President Barzani's recent call for a national dialogue.

The PUK temporarily withdrew from the KRG cabinet for several months due to disputes with the KDP, but returned to the cabinet meetings on Sunday after an initial meeting between Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and his Deputy Qubad Jalal Talabani last Monday.

PUK leader Bafel Talabani on Tuesday also welcomed President Masoud Barzani’s initiative to solve outstanding issues in the Kurdistan Region.