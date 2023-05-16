Bafel Talabani welcomes President Masoud Barzani’s initiative to solve outstanding issues in the Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Bafel Talabani, from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), in a presser on Tuesday welcomed Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani’s initiative to solve outstanding issues in the Kurdistan Region.

"This initiative is the right thing and we are very happy with it. This is what people expect from President Masoud Barzani," Talabani said in response to Kurdistan 24 reporter Aram Bakhtiar.

Talabani also thanked President Barzani for asking about his health after undergoing several minor surgeries.

KDP President Barzani at the inauguration of the Barzani National Memorial on Thursday called on all Kurdish political parties to meet before May 18 to resolve all outstanding issues.

Regarding the recent PUK and KDP meeting, he described today's meeting as very positive. They plan to visit other political parties together with the KDP.

He also stated that the PUK and KDP can complement each other in many different ways if they get closer to each other.

"The KDP and Masrour Barzani's government have made a brave decision and considered the views of all sides to serve Kurdistan well," Talabani said.

Today, members of the political offices of the KDP and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) met in Sulaimani, following months of tensions on a number of issues.

He added that setting the salaries as a priority and distributing them fairly are two positive steps of the Kurdistan Regional Government, and thanked Masrour Barzani, Qubad Talabani, and those who made this decision.

Chaired by PM Barzani, the KRG cabinet held its weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday with the participation of the Deputy Prime Minister, Qubad Talabani, and the PUK ministers.

