Iraqi Premier welcomes Syria’s readmittance to the Arab League

Erbil (Kurdistan 24) - Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani on Friday in a speech at the Arab League summit welcomed Syria’s readmittance to the League of Arab States.

Al-Sudani supported Syria’s readmittance from the beginning in order to restore stability in the region.

He also welcomed the agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, considering it a practical step that Iraq supported and worked to achieve in order to build stability and prosperity in the region.

Concerning the economic crisis in the Arab world, the Iraqi Premier called on the Arab League to develop policies toward building an economic bloc to invest in a variety of resources.

Regarding climate change and water scarcity, Al-Sudani stated “the issue of climate change and water scarcity requires us to work jointly according to international standards.”

Moreover, the Iraqi Prime Minister highlighted Iraq’s fight against the terrorist attacks of ISIS that were not only targeting Iraq but the region and the world.

Al-Sudani concluded his speech by inviting the Arab states to hold the 2025 Arab League summit in Baghdad, adding he “looked forward to embracing the Arab brothers in Mesopotamia.”

The 2023 Arab League summit, officially the 32nd Ordinary Session of the Council of the League of Arab States, is a meeting of heads of state and government of member states of the League of Arab States that will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, today, May 19. All countries will be represented at this meeting, including Syria, which returns after its membership was suspended in 2011.