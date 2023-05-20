Anti-narcotics forces inspect Erbil’s shisha lounges for illicit drugs

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Security forces in the Kurdistan Region have conducted a series of inspections of shisha lounges and cafes in Erbil to determine the use of illicit drugs with the popular hookah tobacco.

The security teams include medical and narcotic drugs, who have tested samples of molasses used in shisha at several establishments on Friday night.

More than 70 hookah cafés have been inspected, according to figures provided by the security teams to Kurdistan 24. The forces have not yet found any illegal substance in the ingredients.

Samples of molasses will be examined at the Medical Quality Control labs in the city as well.

The investigation also included taking urine samples from the waiters and hookah servers for any possible use of narcotics by the staff.

The search comes as the Kurdistan Region and Iraq grapple with increased drug trafficking in the region.

In the past five months alone, 320 drug traffickers have been arrested, and 50 kg of illicit drugs have been confiscated.

The Region’s security forces routinely confiscate and arrest drug trackers at border crossings and in the big cities in a bid to curb the perilous trafficking network.

Last year, Iraqi forces forced a glider carrying one million Captagon pills to land in Basra. The pills were allegedly being flown through Iraqi airspace to a neighboring country.

Captagon pills, a brand name for an amphetamine-like stimulant, are one of the most widely trafficked drugs in Iraq. It is believed that most of the low-cost drugs are produced in war-torn Syria.

Users feel mild euphoria after taking Captagon pills. The use of the drug leads to various health problems, including blood pressure, hallucinations, and blurred vision. Irritability and fatigue are also the two most common withdrawal symptoms of Captagon.

Additional reporting by Kurdistan 24 Erbil reporter Azar Farooq