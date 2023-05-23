PM Barzani, UK’s Duchess of Edinburgh discuss children, women’s rights

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday discussed protecting the rights of women and children during a meeting with the United Kingdom’s Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie Helen Rhys-Jones.

PM Barzani received the distinguished member of the British royal family along with her accompanying delegation, including the UK ambassador and Consul General in Erbil and Baghdad.

The duchess briefed PM Barzani on her visit, including advocating for the protection of womens’ and childrens’ rights, as well as combating gender-based violence in conflict areas, according to a statement from the premier’s office.

The Yezidi victims of ISIS, particularly women, and children, are the top priorities of her mission, the press release added.

The two sides stressed the importance of respecting the culture of protecting women’s and children’s rights.

The premier reiterated his government’s commitment to supporting gender equality and combating discrimination and violence against women.

Both sides also discussed the “friendly and special relationship” between Erbil and London. The premier expressed his gratitude for the ongoing UK support for the Kurdistan Region in the fight against terrorism, he added.

The peaceful coexistence between the Region’s various ethnic and religious components, fostering the quality of education and increasing the access to education for women and children were also addressed in the meeting.

The royal is the patron of over 70 charities and organizations, according to the official Royal Family website. She conducts hundreds of visits annually to hospitals, schools and military bases to closely witness their work.

It is the first-ever visit of the British royal family to the country, including the Kurdistan Region.

She had previously met with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid and the First Lady in Baghdad.

"I'm pleased to welcome @RoyalFamily HRH Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh to the Kurdistan Region," Barzani later tweeted following the meeting.

"I value HRH's ongoing interest in issues that concern us both, particularly those that advance women and youth and combat sexual violence," he added.