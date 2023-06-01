Invest in Kurdistan: A new guide for investment

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – If you are a foreign investor and looking for opportunities in a safe region abundant with untapped opportunities, ‘Invest in Kurdistan’ is your guide, promises a new pamphlet from the Kurdistan Region’s Board of Investment (Bot).

A 64-page English-language guide issued by the investment board details numerous investment opportunities for foreign investors.

The cover of the guide includes a portrait of a snow-capped mountain in the Kurdistan Region. Inside readers can view various subsections that provide data on investments, including the amount that has been invested in the Kurdish region following the 2003 ouster of Saddam Hussein’s regime.

The prologue includes remarks from Prime Minister Masrour Barzani regarding government efforts to facilitate investment in the Region.

“As the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, I can assure you that my government is committed to enabling the growth of the private sector and diversifying our economy from reliance on oil and gas,” PM Barzani said.

“Very simply, we know that our success depends on your success,” the premier added.

In order to facilitate investment, the government has reformed the company registration procedures as well as the tendering of contracts, he added.

Since 2006, more than $66 billion has been invested in the Kurdistan Region.

The Region’s investment law provides several incentives in order to attract foreign capital, including exemptions on taxes and duties for at least 10 years on the use of property.